COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville.

Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and a bottle of Cognac, and then left the store without paying, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4035.

A surveillance photo of the suspect is below.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing liquor from a Clintonville store in November.