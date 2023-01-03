COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville.
Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and a bottle of Cognac, and then left the store without paying, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4035.
A surveillance photo of the suspect is below.