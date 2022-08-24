Camron Simpson is wanted for felonious assault after shooting at the back of a woman’s car. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat.

Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with her 6-month-old son in the backseat.

She was driving a Ford truck and backing up to give space to other vehicles looking to leave. As she was backing up, police said she hit the rear of a Nissan driven by Camron Simpson, who leaned out the driver’s window and allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the back of the Ford.

Simpson is wanted for felonious assault and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Simpson.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.