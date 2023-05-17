COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is suspected of shooting up a gas station in Franklinton after being told it was closed for renovations.

Columbus police were alerted about 10:30 a.m. on May 6 to gunfire at a gas station in the 1400 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Suspect being sought for allegedly shooting up a gas station in Franklinton on May 6, 2023.

Car allegedly driven by a man suspected of shooting up a gas station in Franklinton on May 6, 2023.

Two employees told police that a man walked in looking to buy something. One of the employees told the man the store was closed for remodeling, at which point the suspect became angry, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

When the employees asked the man to leave, he became angrier, threatening to shoot one of the employees, according to police. The employee then went back to work and was standing in front of the front door when the suspect got into a car. The suspect started shooting at the gas station before leaving southbound on Central Avenue, according to Crime Stoppers.

Neither of the employees was injured in the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS). A cash reward is being offered for the man’s arrest and indictment.