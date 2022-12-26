A previous report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been identified and is now wanted nearly 19 months after the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old in north Columbus.

On May 31, 2021, officers went to the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue just after 10: 00 p.m. and found Robert Jordan and a 45-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:17 p.m. while the woman went to the hospital in stable condition.

Christian Houchins_mugshot

Police say Jordan and the female were in a parking lot at the above location when someone shot at them for unknown reasons. CPD announced Monday the suspect in this shooting is 30-year-old Christian Houchins who has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Police ask anyone who knows of Jordan’s whereabouts to contact them at 614-645-4730 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.