COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted by Columbus police in relation to a July homicide in South Linden was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals in Alabama.

Clarence Ellis, 38, was wanted for murder in relation to a fatal shooting that took place in the 2000 block of McGuffey Road the afternoon of July 12. The victim, Derrius Morgan, 30, was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m.

Ellis was charged with murder in Franklin County Municipal Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 28.

An investigation revealed Ellis likely fled to Alabama, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Ellis was found and arrested in Dothan and is in custody at the Houston County Jail.