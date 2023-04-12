COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting a woman in the head in northeast Columbus.

According to a release from the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, officers were sent to a house on the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on March 16 just after 12:45 p.m. They found a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head and back. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition as police investigated further at the scene.

Police say that the suspect is Brandon Brown who was at the house and had an argument with the victim. At some point during the argument, Brown pulled out a handgun and shot eight times at the woman. Police say the woman was standing in the doorway with two children near her at the time.

Brown fled the scene before police arrived and is wanted for felonious assault, domestic violence, menacing, and assault. Police believe him to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Brown’s arrest. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.