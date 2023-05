COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting a COTA bus driver in northeast Columbus.

Police say that just after 10:30 p.m. on April 22, a male suspect inside a COTA bus reached around the plexiglass and punched the driver in the face. The alleged assault was said to have taken place in the 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact CPD at 614-645-1430.