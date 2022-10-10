COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to an apartment, where they found the 24-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told police there was an argument between two different groups when one man pulled a handgun and started pointing it at people. The victim tried to break up the argument, which is when police said he was shot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4133.

It was the second shooting within 90 minutes police responded to Monday. At around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter call of shots fired near Franklin Park on Columbus’ east side.