COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man told them he was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to St. Ann’s Hospital at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a call of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they met the 19-year-old victim who told police he went to buy some marijuana and was shot.

The man did not give the police any other information. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141