COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man suspected of stealing a car was chased down by police and arrested on the west side of Columbus Thursday evening.

Columbus police said an adult male operating a suspected stolen car out of Gahanna was spotted in the area of West Broad Street and South Ogden Avenue in the Central Hilltop neighborhood. At 5:45 p.m. officers stopped the car at South Ogden Avenue and Olive Street and the suspect exited the driver’s side and ran from the car.

One officer fired a single shot in an attempt to take the man into custody. He was caught in a nearby alley and arrested. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The car was reportedly stolen from an open garage of a residence on Dark Star Avenue in the early morning hours of July 15. The owner told Gahanna police that the keys were left inside the vehicle.

The suspect and an officer were treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered from the foot chase. The suspect also had a felony warrant out of Franklin County and detectives with the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Bureau are assisting in the investigation.