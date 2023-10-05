COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old man charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart was issued a high bond Thursday morning.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Michael Bowles, who was on a judicial release at the time of the shooting for two other felony convictions, was issued a $5 million bond at his arraignment hearing.

Columbus police took Bowles into custody on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the body of Imperial Stewart was found in northeast Columbus near Agler and Sunbury roads.

Bowles is one of five people charged in Stewart’s death. Bowles’ brother, Mi’Quel, 18, and his mother, Tywisha Peterson, 40, were each charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge after being arrested Monday. Both received $500,000 bonds Tuesday.

According to court documents, Stewart purchased a gun from Bowles. Stewart was then allegedly shot by him when a 16-year-old boy in the car attempted to rob Stewart of the gun.

Bowles had previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault in July 2022 and improperly having weapons in June 2022. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison in December but granted judicial release in May and ordered to serve three years of community service. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13.

Three others — 39-year-old Genee Dumas, the 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old — have been arrested in the case. Dumas and the 17-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice.