COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a North Linden woman whose body was found Saturday.

Douglas Revels, 52, surrendered to Columbus police Sunday, police said.

According to police, the body of Traci L. Dalton, 56, was found on the 1100 block of East Como Avenue at approximately 3:39 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to perform a welfare check.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 p.m.

Police said due to suspicious circumstances surrounding Dalton’s death, the department’s homicide unit was investigating.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

This is the 31st homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.