BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday afternoon in the East Broad neighborhood near Blacklick.

Columbus police said that at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road. An approaching driver lost control of their Toyota Rav 4, coming northbound on Waggoner Road, and struck Bhattarai.

CPD said that the driver, who called 911 and stayed at the scene, hit several other objects when the SUV careened off the road before striking Bhattarai.

Both individuals were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital. The driver was listed in stable condition, and Bhattarai was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m. on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation, and CPD did not say what charges, if any, will be filed.