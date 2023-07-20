COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been hospitalized after a suspected drive-by shooting Wednesday night in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 6600 block of Deagle Drive, near Central College Road between New Albany and Westerville. Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim told police that he had just backed out of his driveway when a car came speeding up behind him and fired several shots at the car. One bullet struck his right arm. He was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

CPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).