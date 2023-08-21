COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Monday morning on the far east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a man walked out into the road near the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road in Independence Village, just south of Reynoldsburg. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and that the woman who hit him with her car stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed in the incident, which occurred just after 4 a.m.

The exit off Interstate 70 east onto Brice Road is closed while the investigation continues. Brice Road heading northbound is still open.