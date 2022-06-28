Surveillance images of a male suspect who police say stole computer equipment from a Best Buy at Polaris Parkway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a male suspect after they say he stole computer equipment from a Best Buy on the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway.

According to CPD, the man went to the store on June 9 at around 1:35 p.m. and is pictured on surveillance cameras loading $3000 worth of computer equipment into a shopping cart and leaving the store.

Surveillance images of the suspect can be seen below.

Surveillance images provided by Columbus Police

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2043 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.