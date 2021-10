COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after walking into an east Columbus fire station with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, the victim walked into the Columbus Fire Department station on the 2600 block of East 5th Avenue at approximately 9:57 p.m.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Rarig Avenue and East 10th Avenue.

The man was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.