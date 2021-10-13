COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after being shot several times while outside a business in west Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:02 p.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was outside a business when gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Shots also damaged the business. A second man inside the building was not hit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.