COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed inside the downtown YMCA Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua, the victim was stabbed while inside the lobby of the building and ran into an office. Fuqua said the victim was screaming and that there was a lot of blood at the scene.

One person is being detained in connection with the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.