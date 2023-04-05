A witness provided police a photo of a man allegedly stealing an AC unit from a business in Northland. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was seen reportedly taking an air conditioning unit has been identified and now has several warrants out for his arrest.

According to Columbus police, 34-year-old Eric Hicks was seen allegedly stealing an AC unit in the Northland area. Police suspect Hicks cut the large unit, which is valued at around $5,000, from outside a business on the 1600 block of Karl Court.

A witness provided police a photo of Hicks during the alleged incident.

Hicks now has warrants for his arrest from this incident as well as several others. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2091, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477), or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.

