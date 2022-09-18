COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg while he was walking with his girlfriend Saturday night in west Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in an alley around 10:15 p.m. near the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood when a man in a ski mask called out to the victim and shot him in the leg.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is recovering, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.