COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot while taking out the trash on the far east side of Columbus late Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the 7400 block of Skerrydoon Lane, near Blacklick, and found a man who was shot in the shoulder. The victim told CPD that he was taking out the trash when three other men, believed to be aged 25-30, approached him while driving a Dodge Ram.

The victim said that the driver fired one shot, which struck him in the right shoulder. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).