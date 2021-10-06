COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment in downtown Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 200 block of E. Town Street on the report of a shooting.

Police say a 25-year-old man was staying in an Airbnb and having a conversation with an unknown suspect, when the suspect shot him one time in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.