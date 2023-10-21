COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning in the South Linden neighborhood located in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police say the victim was shot while getting out of his car after arriving home at 12:06 a.m. on the 1400 block of Kenmore Road. Medics arrived on the scene and took the man to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

In a 2:45 a.m. update, CPD said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4323.