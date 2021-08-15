Man shot while driving in east Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot while he and another person were driving in east Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was in a vehicle with another person in the area of Dundee Avenue and Lattimer Drive when someone fired into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the upper body.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court at approximately 5:39 p.m. and made contact with the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Beads of courage help Westerville boy fight leukemia

Amid COVID-19 worries, Ohio State starts student move-in process

Child dies after being found in pond in southeast Columbus

Annual motorcycle ride through central Ohio raises awareness for organ donation

The Spectrum Aug. 15, 2021

Overnight Weather Forecast 08-12-2021

More Local News