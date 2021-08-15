Man shot while driving in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot while he and another person were driving in east Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was in a vehicle with another person in the area of Dundee Avenue and Lattimer Drive when someone fired into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the upper body.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court at approximately 5:39 p.m. and made contact with the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.