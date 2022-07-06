COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon while walking home from a Wendy’s restaurant in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was walking home from the restaurant when a silver hatchback pulled up and shot at him multiple times before fleeing south on Grasmere Avenue.

The man is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4133.