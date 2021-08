COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating who shot a man shot multiple times in the torso on Friday at about 1:00 pm in the 1700 block of East Whittier Street.

Medics took Billy White, 31, to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. F. Miller #1479 at 614-645-4218 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.