COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five months after a man was shot seven times outside of an east Columbus bar, the suspected shooter has been arrested.

Gildardo J. Perez-Castro was arrested Thursday and booked on felonious assault charges for allegedly shooting a man outside of the Thirsty Turtle at the Independence Village Center off Tussing Road.

According to court documents the shooting occurred on January 2 at 10:17 p.m. when a man and his girlfriend arrived at the Thirsty Turtle. As they were walking towards the bar, two men known as “Boogey” and “Francisco” were sitting in a black Honda. The two got out of the Honda and began firing at the man, who was struck seven times in the abdomen and lower body.

Perez-Castro, or “Boogey”, was identified via a social media investigation after the victim was able to positively identify him from a Facebook photo. But Perez-Castro was able to avoid authorities for five months before his arrest.

The photo also included Michael Smith, or “Francisco”, Smith, who admitted to police that he was with Perez-Castro the night of the shooting, was arrested on Jan. 25.

An arraignment hearing for Perez-Castro is scheduled for Friday morning.