Man shot after attempted robbery in University District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the knee early Sunday morning in the University District of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call at Roberts Road at approximately 9:04 a.m., where they met the victim, a 28-year-old man.

The victim told police he and a friend were going to a party in the area of Chittenden Avenue and North Fourth Street at approximately 2 a.m.

When they walked into the party, the victim said he was approached by a man who said they needed to pay a cover charge to enter the party. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded all of the victim’s money, police said.

When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting him in the left knee.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4740.