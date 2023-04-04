COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is expected to survive his injuries despite being shot multiple times Monday afternoon on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police arrived at an area hospital on reports of a 29-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the upper thigh area. CPD said the man walked in on his own and that the shooting occurred on the 700 block of Doulton Court, near Eakin Road in the Hilltop.

Police said the man was transported to another hospital and was listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, which remains under investigation, is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).