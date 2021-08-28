Man shot inside vehicle near state fairgrounds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot while inside his vehicle near the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Police said that at approximately 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1700 block of Clara Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told police that a man inside a white vehicle fired several gunshots at his vehicle for no apparent reason.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2971.

