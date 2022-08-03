A shooting took place near Tootsies Lounge in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury.

Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound to his torso near Tootsies Lounge, according to a media release from Columbus Division of Police.

Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition, where he immediately went into surgery. At this time, the man is expected to survive, the release said.

Contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers confidentially at 614-461-8477 with any information about the shooting.