COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died.

Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab.

Simington was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Officers at the scene confirmed a second victim was shot in the bicep.

According to police, the two victims were involved in an altercation with the suspected shooter, who fled the area after the altercation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 109th homicide in Columbus for 2022.