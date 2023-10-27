COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been hospitalized after an altercation turned into a shooting in the far east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, an altercation between two people turned into a shooting at 2:06 a.m. while in a parking lot near the intersection of Rabbit Hill Lane and Chatterton Road in the Walnut Hills neighborhood.

The shooting, which occurred at the Riverside Trail Apartments, resulted in one man sustaining injuries to the shoulder and face. The man was taken to OhioHealth in Pickerington by a person unrelated to the incident. He was transported to Grant Medical Center soon afterward and his condition was upgraded from critical to stable.

Police detained a witness at the scene but are still looking for the second person involved in the shooting.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt #2341 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).