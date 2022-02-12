COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg while sitting in his car Saturday afternoon, Columbus police said.

Officers responded to a call for a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital at approximately 3:55 p.m.

Police said the shooting victim, 55, was sitting in his car on the 800 block of Moon Road when someone he knew shot once into the car, hitting him in the leg.

The man is in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim told police he did not wish to press charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.