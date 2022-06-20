COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police state that officers went to the 600 block of South Weyant Avenue just before 2:45 p.m. where they found the male victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Before going to an area hospital, the victim told police the name of the alleged suspect who shot him, per police.

Police said the suspect is a 65-year-old man who is charged with felonious assault and discharge into a habitation. CPD did not release the name of the suspect but a warrant has been filed.

At the scene of the shooting, officers noticed the house next door was struck by a bullet, per CPD. No one was injured inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4133.