COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man trying to buy a cell phone was shot and robbed Monday in central Columbus, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim made a plan to meet with someone selling a cellphone the same day in the 1000 block of Siebert Street. Police did not say how the two knew each other, or what platform they used to arrange the meeting to buy the phone.

When the 22-year-old arrived and got out of his car, a person he didn’t know came up to him. That unknown person then shot him in the leg, and stole his money and personal belongings. Emergency crews later took the victim to Grant Hospital, and he is expected to be okay.

The Columbus Division of Police asked anyone with information about the robbery and shooting to call them at 614-645-4665, or Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.