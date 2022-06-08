COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man told police he was shot in the leg while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening.

According to Columbus police, the victim, 22, was driving south on I-71 between 11th Avenue and 5th Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. when an unknown person shot into his vehicle.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South 18th Street, where they met with the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital.

The man is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.