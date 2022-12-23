COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday.

The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim handed over cash from his pocket.

Police said the suspects then demanded more cash and told the victim to open the trunk. The victim refused and the suspect shot him once in the right thigh. He was able to drive to East 18th Avenue and Hamilton Avenue where authorities were notified.

The victim was transported to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition and is awaiting surgery to repair a fractured bone.

Both suspects appeared to be 15 to 18 years old and were armed with handguns, according to police. They asked anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.