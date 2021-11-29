COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found in the yard of a Linden home Sunday suffering from a gunshot wound to the head has died, Columbus police said Monday.

According to police, the 30-year-old man died at Grant Medical Center at 3:12 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue at approximately 2:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken from the scene in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman is in custody in connection with the shooting.

A witness at the scene told police there was an altercation before the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

This is the city’s 180th homicide for 2021.