COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help forming leads for a man who was shot on the West Side but cannot remember the events on the night of his assault.
According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley behind the 200 block of North Wayne Avenue in the North Hilltop. There they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim recovered but was unable to recall any of the events on the night of the shooting. Police say a suspect is an unknown male, but do not have any other specific leads.
Video surveillance shows a black SUV driving through the alley minutes before the alleged incident, but police cannot confirm if that vehicle was involved in the shooting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.