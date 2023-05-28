COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help forming leads for a man who was shot on the West Side but cannot remember the events on the night of his assault.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley behind the 200 block of North Wayne Avenue in the North Hilltop. There they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim recovered but was unable to recall any of the events on the night of the shooting. Police say a suspect is an unknown male, but do not have any other specific leads.

Police are searching for a suspect, and possibly a black SUV involved in a North Hilltop shooting on April 3, 2023 (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Video surveillance shows a black SUV driving through the alley minutes before the alleged incident, but police cannot confirm if that vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.