COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a fight between two other men and while separating them, he was shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).