Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after being shot in the foot in north Columbus Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the area of Karl Road and Shanley Drive at approximately 6:47 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffering a gunshot wound to his right foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim did not provide police with any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.