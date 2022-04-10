COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man told Columbus police he was shot in the foot while at a basketball court Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to Mt. Carmel West hospital at approximately 12:32 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.

At the hospital, officers interviewed the 21-year-old victim, who allegedly told them he was at an unknown basketball court when he was hit in the right foot by a gunshot.

The victim told police the shot came from a dark-colored truck, but could not tell officers where the basketball court was located, police said.

The man was driven to the hospital by someone who left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.