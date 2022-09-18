COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening.

Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The victim told police he was outside near his home when he got into an argument with three people inside a gray Infiniti. According to police, the person in the back seat of the car stuck a gun out the window and began shooting at the man, hitting him once in his left foot.

The victim then got into his car, drove to the other side of the block, and ran into his house, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.