COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side.

At 5:35 p.m., police dispatchers told NBC4 they received a call that an unidentified suspect shot the victim in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a black sedan and fled the scene.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital before calling 911, according to the police dispatchers. Police have not released any information on a suspect as of Tuesday evening.