COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man sustained serious injuries after police said he was shot in the face east of Downtown early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. on the 600 block of Kimball Place near East Livingston Avenue, in the Driving Park neighborhood. There, a 22-year-old man was reportedly shot in the face. A friend of the victim took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and he was later taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Detectives do not have any additional information on possible suspects at this time and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield #2259 at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).