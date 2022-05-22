COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after Columbus police said he was shot in his backside early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at a gas station on the 3000 block of East Broad Street at approximately 12:24 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim initially refused to cooperate with police before eventually telling officers he was at the gas station where police responded to a call of shots fired, police said.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his backside and is expected to fully recover from his injuries, police said.

Officers allegedly found a firearm in the car the victim was in when he arrived at the hospital.

The victim refused to cooperate with police, telling officers he did not wish to press charges should a suspect be arrested, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4323.