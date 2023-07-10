COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the back and is in a west Columbus hospital early Monday morning.

At 12:53 a.m. Columbus police were called to OhioHealth Doctors West Hospital after a 23-year-old man was admitted with a gunshot wound to his back at 12:53 a.m. The victim told police that he was standing outside of his car in the rear of the 3400 block of West Broad Street near Wilson Road.

The victim believed the shots fired may have come from a white SUV, which fled the scene. Officers recovered seven shell casings from the area, but do not have any witnesses or video surveillance to assist in the investigation.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).