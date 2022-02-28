COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the arm Monday after stopping to go to the bathroom in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 6:37 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

At the hospital, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told police he and some friends were driving around when he had to use the restroom, police said.

The victim told police he went to the bathroom outside and as he was finishing, the suspect approached him saying, “What’s up, blood,” before firing a gun at the victim, hitting him in the right arm, according to police.

The victim’s friends then drove him to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.